WTI Crude Oil
Friday, October 23, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
CQT'S Daily and Weekly WTI Crude Oil quants issued SELL SIGNALs today at the close.
The Oil market has been very choppy and directionless for the last eight weeks. CQT's Quants issuing Long or Short signals for five of those eight weeks
This market has been chopping around for some time storing potential energy.
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.