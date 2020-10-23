Silver in opposing measured moves



Precious metals in general have been a bit sloppy in price and while making it possible to trade intraday setups, remain in a very tight range. If you follow some basic studies like SMA crossovers, notice in the daily chart below that the 20 crossed below the 50 with the price aroud 26.040 while a curving lower SMA [Cyan colored curve] showed signs of price fatigue around 27.305 which in early September, grabbed some selling momentum while the underlying price fell as low as 21.810. Since then, and in anticipation of a second round of relief package by the US Congress and the WH, prices have resurrected to some extent expecting the greenback to recede and precious metals to shine as speculators would likely accumulate. For the intraday Friday again after the Presidential debates for 2020 now behind us, the price action continues to look conflicted while Silver prices overall appear to be bullish and following a slow grinding uptrend from those 21.810 lows clocked in September. For the intraday, we remain in opposing measured moves with Silver. The bearish and bullish scenarios are posted here for short-term traders. If you are bearish precious metals for lack of a stimulus agreement Short: 24.945 Stop 25.140 Profit target 24.230 If you are bullish Silver regardless of the political policy environment Long: 24.720 Stop 24.615 Profit target: 25.105 Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although,TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results. Is there an instrument you wish for us to analyze? Drop us a note. Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!



Recent articles from this author 30 Year Treasury futures

Silver in opposing measured moves

Index futures analysis for mid-week

Metals Monday

Where is the USD headed

About the author Murali Sarma, Vice President of Business Integrations Inc., is an internationally known commodities analyst, author, trader and business consultant who has demystified commodity trading and introduced numerous futures trading strategies and indicators to traders - professional, non-professional and the novice trader - throughout the world. Murali began his trading career in the pre-dot-com bubble in 1998, electing to seek instruments to trade which had lesser volatility and offered more predictable analysis. From about 1999 to 2002, Murali traded out of the UK and moving to the US after that and working mostly independently with individual traders while learning from some of the best analysts and traders. While not being formally certified as a commodities trader, Murali preferred to hone in on his analysis and trading skills versus adding academically to his credentials. Murali believes that is isn’t about being right or wrong on your calls, it is about making money! Murali has helped several traders become successful over the last 10+ years of active futures trading and has a strong following of traders who like to seek out opportunities in the futures markets on a daily basis versus following the old “buy & hold” investing adage. While not being opposed to switching hats and becoming an “investor” every so often with swing trades in the equities markets, Murali prefers to trade what he can see on charts using multiple timeframes and handcrafted indicators suited for all types of markets. Murali excels in trading sideways and choppy markets with a scalping style of being in-out of intraday markets when there is no defined trend, and on most other days prefers trading to his own computed target levels during the intraday timeframe, while following the trend. In recent months, Murali has started a Twitter based alert service for intraday futures traders who like to trade commodities and index futures, and elected to blog post his daily analysis in commodities like WTI Crude & Gold and index future instruments like YM, NQ, ES & RTY. You may contact him via his email at info@tradeguidance.com