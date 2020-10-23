Precious metals in general have been a bit sloppy in price and while making it possible to trade intraday setups, remain in a very tight range. If you follow some basic studies like SMA crossovers, notice in the daily chart below that the 20 crossed below the 50 with the price aroud 26.040 while a curving lower SMA [Cyan colored curve] showed signs of price fatigue around 27.305 which in early September, grabbed some selling momentum while the underlying price fell as low as 21.810.
Since then, and in anticipation of a second round of relief package by the US Congress and the WH, prices have resurrected to some extent expecting the greenback to recede and precious metals to shine as speculators would likely accumulate.
For the intraday Friday again after the Presidential debates for 2020 now behind us, the price action continues to look conflicted while Silver prices overall appear to be bullish and following a slow grinding uptrend from those 21.810 lows clocked in September.
For the intraday, we remain in opposing measured moves with Silver. The bearish and bullish scenarios are posted here for short-term traders.
If you are bearish precious metals for lack of a stimulus agreement
Short: 24.945 Stop 25.140 Profit target 24.230
If you are bullish Silver regardless of the political policy environment
Long: 24.720 Stop 24.615 Profit target: 25.105
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although,TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Is there an instrument you wish for us to analyze? Drop us a note. Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!