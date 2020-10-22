Weekly Wheat Export Sales 367.5 K T. old crop vs. 200-800 K T. expected no new crop vs. none expected

USDA announces Wheat Sales 130.0 K T. white wheat sold to S. Korea

Egypt announces an overnight tender for optional origin wheat

Despite a fair amount of world wheat business happening US futures sagged on Thursday.Unfortunately the fair amount of world wheat business is not coming to the US as evidenced by todays ho-hum weekly export sales. Im hearing China feeders are starting to look at feed wheat in their rations due to their high priced corn. Low grade wheat should not be a problem for them to source. I find it interesting Egypts announces a tender after todays minor sell off. This makes me think that they feel wheat will be harder to source at reasonable prices. The concerns over the winter wheat crops in the US (HRW) and in Russia due to dry conditions remain very real. Argentina earlier today lowered they wheat crop again now to 16.8 M T. Earlier this month the USDA suggested 18.5 M T. My bottom line to all of the aforementioned is that wheat prices are due for a correction from a technical standpoint but Im not sure we are looking at a top.

Advertised basis levels for standard protein wheat continue to see little to no change. This holds true for basis levels at the Gulf. Despite the lower flat price in Chgo spreads saw a minor tightening bias. KC spreads eased with the flat price selling.

Wheat charts appear ready to move into a corrective phase. I dont think it would take much to see Dec Chgo move down towards the $6.00 level. A similar move for the Dec KC contract would suggest something down towards the $5.40 level. The best case scenario for the near term would be simple consolidation with a slight bias to the downside.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/23

Dec Chgo Wheat: $6.14 - $6.28

Dec KC Wheat: $5.50 - $5.68