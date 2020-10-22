rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Thursday, October 22, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Wheat Export Sales 367.5 K T. old crop vs. 200-800 K T. expected no new crop vs. none expected

USDA announces Wheat Sales 130.0 K T. white wheat sold to S. Korea

Egypt announces an overnight tender for optional origin wheat

Despite a fair amount of world wheat business happening US futures sagged on Thursday.Unfortunately the fair amount of world wheat business is not coming to the US as evidenced by todays ho-hum weekly export sales. Im hearing China feeders are starting to look at feed wheat in their rations due to their high priced corn. Low grade wheat should not be a problem for them to source. I find it interesting Egypts announces a tender after todays minor sell off. This makes me think that they feel wheat will be harder to source at reasonable prices. The concerns over the winter wheat crops in the US (HRW) and in Russia due to dry conditions remain very real. Argentina earlier today lowered they wheat crop again now to 16.8 M T. Earlier this month the USDA suggested 18.5 M T. My bottom line to all of the aforementioned is that wheat prices are due for a correction from a technical standpoint but Im not sure we are looking at a top.

Advertised basis levels for standard protein wheat continue to see little to no change. This holds true for basis levels at the Gulf. Despite the lower flat price in Chgo spreads saw a minor tightening bias. KC spreads eased with the flat price selling.

Wheat charts appear ready to move into a corrective phase. I dont think it would take much to see Dec Chgo move down towards the $6.00 level. A similar move for the Dec KC contract would suggest something down towards the $5.40 level. The best case scenario for the near term would be simple consolidation with a slight bias to the downside.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/23

Dec Chgo Wheat: $6.14 - $6.28

Dec KC Wheat: $5.50 - $5.68

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy