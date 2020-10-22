The Nemenoff Report 10/22/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:00am) December Bonds are 7higher at 173’10 down 2’22 for the week, 10 Yr. Notes unchanged at138’18 down 26 for the week and 5 Yr. Notes unchanged at 125’21 down 9 for the week. Yields are higher for the week as both treasuries and the dollar sold off as a result of the possibility of a second wave of the Covid virus seems to becoming a reality as well as the possibility of a Blue Wave election. Bonds are in support under 113’15. I recommend the sidelines until after the elections. Grains: December Corn is 0’6 higher at414’4 up 17’0 for the week, November Beans use up0’6 at 1076’0 up 24’0 for the week and December Wheat down 3’6 at 626’0 up 23’0 for the week. The trend remains up as the 402’0 resistance level on December Corn was handily penetrated. An increase in exports (particularly to China) seems to have put a floor under the market that exceeds harvest pressure. I remain a buyer on breaks. Cattle: December Live Cattle closed yesterday down 87 at 104.57 down 570 for the week. November Feeder Cattle closed up 37 at 131.15 down 512 for the week. Lower trending boxed beef prices and potential reclosing of several meat packing plants due to a resurgence of the “virus” has added downside pressure as cattle marketings back up and beef inventories build. I am looking for a break to cover short positions and be flat going into the election. Estimates for the upcoming Cattle on Feed Report are as follows: On feed 103.5% of a year ago, placements 102.4% and marketings 105.8%. Silver: December Silver is currently down 23 cents at 25.01 up $1.04 for the week. I am still on the sidelines because of volatility. Large price swings seem to have more to do with swings in the relative value of the Dollar than flights to a safe haven. I would rather trade the dollar as a proxy to the precious metals. S&P: December S&P’s are 7.00 lower at 3425.50 down 15.00 for the week. Treat as a trading affair until the election. You might consider buying out of the money puts for portfolio insurance and protection of assets. Currencies: The December Euro is down 20 points over night and up 95 for the week, the Yen down 9 for the day at 0.9562 up 57 for the week, the Pound down 45 but up 217 for the week at 1.3118 and the Dollar Index down 20 at 92.80 down 91 for the week. The Pound is now in resistance. I continue to have a negative bias on the Dollar. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com