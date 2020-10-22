As a new trading suggestion in the grain complex this afternoon I sent the following Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. Hope you find something of interest in my ideas.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As a new trading suggestion:

Buy (2) yes, (2) March soy bean oil and sell (2) yes, (2) March soybean meal. The last for the soy oil is 33.44 up 36 points and the last for the meal is 366.40 up $2.40. Use a $400 stop, close only per contract.

I fully expect a stiff break to unfold with soybeans, soy meal and corn PDQ. If so, soy oil should gain on meal and just possibly in a big way. But as always, only time will tell.

The time now is 12:31 p.m. Chicago.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

The grain complex has closed for the day. The settlement with March soy oil is 33.43. The settlement with March soy meal is $364.90. Though the trading suggestion did indeed work a bit today, there is tomorrow to worry about.

Always keep in mind there is no substitute for timely and accurate information. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

The time now is 1:23 p.m. Chicago







This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.