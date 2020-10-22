Kitco News Reviews Forecasts of GDXJ, Gold, and the SP500



Gold stocks are showing short-term consolidation, but should they break resistance, another bullish leg could be sustained, pushing the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) up to 60% higher in a few months, said Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist of Technical Traders. The gold bullion is seeing similar price action, and chart patterns point to a $2,100 to $2,300 by year-end. In this interview, Vermeulen breaks down the trend lines and technical indicators hes analyzed to make his forecast. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW 0:21 More volatility ahead?

3:46 Gold miner stocks forecast

11:10 Gold bullion forecast

18:16 S&P 500 forecast. GET CHRISS DAILY PRE-MARKET VIDEO UPDATE ON GOLD, MINERS, AND OTHER ASSETS AT WWW.THETECHNICALTRADERS.COM

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018