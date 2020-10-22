ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Regional Banks (KRE)







The regional banking industry (KRE as proxy) has been trading in a wide range since its highest recovery level in June. Its currently looking to break above resistance [1[ at 42.50. If youre looking to go long, be sure to pay attention to volume [2], and note that further resistance [3] lay ahead at 46.50, its 6-month high. Aside from this, however, ask yourself: are low interest rates attractive enough for small businesses to take on loans for further investment? Will cheap money attract people to launch start-ups requiring bank loans? Given the emergence of a second COVID-19 surge, will people have enough confidence about their economic prospects to begin borrowing money? Or, is the current environment more favorable to saving? And how might this impact regional bank earnings in the coming quarters? If you can answer these questions, you might have enough of a rationale to take a position on regional banks, whether its bullish or bearish.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Regional Banks (KRE)

Lots of Interesting Things You Probably Missed This Week

ZYTrade Swing Trading Patterns for Weekend Scanning - 11.16.20

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Energy Sector (XLE)

ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Technology Sector (XLK)

About the author Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.