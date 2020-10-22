The US presidential elections are quickly approaching. So, what do they have in store for the price of gold?

There are less than two weeks until the US presidential elections. Who will become the next POTUS? Biden or Trump? Well,according to the polls, the Democratic candidate will definitely move into the White House. As the chart below shows, Biden has an average polling lead of 7.9 percentage points over Trump.

Recently, Bidens advantage has been slightly decreased, but despite that, the man is still in a huge lead. The problem is that it doesnt matter. Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton was also in a continuous lead according to polls, but she ultimately lost the race. Of course, Bidens lead appears much higher, but still, the polls cannot be trusted, especially nationwide ones. Therecent state-by-state polling date, as well as thepredicting markets, also forecast Bidens victory. But, everything can happen, and Trump can remain in the White House.

What will happen if thats the case then? Well, Trumps triumph in 2016 sent gold prices lower As the chart below shows, they declined from about $1,300 to almost $1,100 in December.

However,the possibility of a 2016 rerun is not very likely now. And why is that? The first reason is that Trumps victory was a surprise, making markets more cautious not to discount any particular outcome. Second, investors hoped that Trump, as a pro-business-oriented person, would cut red tape and taxes (what he actually did), accelerating economic growth as a result. However, he also begantrade wars, put pressure on theFed, and added uncertainty into the markets with his erratic behavior. Hisfiscal policywas entirely frivolous as well, resulting in a substantialbudget deficitsexpansion, even before thepandemicoccurred. Third, the macroeconomic and epidemiological situation was much different. We are currently in the second wave ofcoronavirus infections, which makes the economic recovery really fragile. Thereal interest ratesare negative, while both theFeds balance sheetand thepublic debthave ballooned in response to theeconomic crisis.

In such a macroeconomic environment, gold shouldnt plunge after Trumps victory. After all, if he wins, we could expect the current situation to continue (however, given Trumps unpredictable behavior, I wouldnt be surprised to see changes during his second presidency). The administrations coping with theepidemicwill remain unsatisfactory, while the public debt will stay on an upwardly-steep trajectory.

Therefore, Bidens triumph could bring more volatility into the marketplace. The consensus is that Biden will expand government spending even more than Trump did, triggering higher inflation as a result. If Democrats also take over the Senate, tax hikes are highly likely, but not immediate. For all of these reasons, Biden, as the next POTUS, is considered very positive for gold.

But still,precious metals investors should remain cautious.Market narratives can change quickly. Before the 2016 presidential elections, analysts believed that Trump would be negative for the stock market, but it turned out that Wall Street quickly started to like Donald. Thus, Mr. Market could also decide that Biden could be a nice change after all, ending trade wars, etc.

Another reason why we dont have to see a replay of 2016 is the likelihood that the 2020 election results would be contested due to the massive use of absentee voting amid the coronavirus epidemic. Many times, Trump expressed his skepticism about mail-in ballots and refused to promise in advance that he will accept the results and hand over the power in a peaceful manner.

Ergo, a remarkably close and contested result would cause a legal battle that leaves the outcome uncertainuntil January, when the new Congress certifies the election results. In other words, a contested election could throw the country into chaos,which should support the gold prices in the short-term.

