Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.920, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3.200.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.920, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.700.

This/Next Week Forecast (October 19 - 23, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.920, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3.200.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start or from resistance 2.800 - 2.920, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.445, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.160.

previous week natural gas forecast chart



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 2.7.

Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.640.