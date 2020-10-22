Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1830, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1900 - 1.1930.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1830, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1740.

This/Next Week Forecast (October 19 - 23, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1695, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1840 - 1.1930.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1695, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1610 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.1450.

previous week forecast



Fundamental analysis

Difference between US - EU manufacturing and interest rates showing fair price on the level 1.1450 - 1.12.

Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1.1740, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1930 and 1.2310.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1.1740, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.1450 and 1.1170.