Elliott Wave View: Oil Futures (CL) Looking to End Flat Correction
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave View in Oil Futures (CL) shows that it has ended wave ((4)) pullback at $36.89. This wave ((4)) is part of the cycle starts from April 22 low as a 5 waves impulse. Oil has turned higher in wave ((5)) and should subdivide in 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave ((4)) low at $36.89, wave 1 ended at $38.08 and pullback in wave 2 ended at $37.10. Oil resumes higher again in wave 3 towards $41.11, wave 4 ended at $39.57, and wave 5 ended at $41.74.

This 5 waves higher ended wave (1) in higher degree. Pullback in wave (2) is currently in progress as an expanded Flat. Down from wave (1) at $41.74, wave A ended at $39.36, wave B ended at $41.90, and wave C of (2) is expected to end soon before Oil turns higher again. As far as wave ((4)) pivot low at $36.89 low stays intact, expect Oil to extend higher again once wave (2) Flat correction is complete.

Oil (CL) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Oil Oct 22

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
