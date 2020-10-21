Take a look at a video from today where I share some set ups on the ES using volume charts and review preset of auto exits and trade managements. In this video you will see a 45 minutes trade condensed into 15 minutes.

When markets are moving SO FAST like the NQ/ ES and others have recently, I like using automated stops and limits. One can do so using brackets or even built in strategies where you specify different limits, stops, when to move your stop as a trailing stop and much more.

This morning at 11:22 AM central time, high on NQ was approx. 11738, 11 minutes later the low was 11648 - that is close to $2000 LOSS if you are trading one mini nasdaq and in the wrong direction.....

I know my stomach feels much better when I have stops and limits working in the system working....( also maybe use MICROS for the same reason?)