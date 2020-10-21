DeCarley Trading (a division of Zaner)

The DeCarley Perspective...Election volatility play idea.









There is a substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options.



Past performance is not indicative of future results



For those (well-funded accounts) looking to play election volatility in both directions, here is an idea.



When asked how to play the election, we generally respond with "don't". However, we came across an option spread that seems to make a lot of sense. It stands to make money regardless of direction, or even if there isn't a direction. The catch is, there is unlimited risk exposure on both sides of the trade and the margin required to put it on is steep at about $8,500. Further, this trade should not be entered into an account with less than $25,000 (preferably more). Thus, for some of you it might be a paper trade and learning experience, but for those willing to play the odds it could be a rare opportunity for a high probability trade. Here are the details.



HYPOTHETICAL TRADE IDEA:



Buy 1 December ES 3500 Call

Sell 2 December ES 3600 Calls



Then...



Buy 1 December 3400 Put

Sell 2 December 3250 Puts.



Premium Collected= About 49 points or $2,450

Margin= $8,500

Risk= Unlimited above 3,750 or below 3,050 (but the trade makes something anywhere in between)





Because the short legs bring in more premium than the long legs, the trade collects premium to execute in the amount of about 49 points in the E-mini S&P 500, or $2,450 This 49 points then acts as a risk buffer and enables the trader to make money even if both of the ratio spreads expire worthless. If the market moves higher or lower, the trade stands to make money on either ratio spread in addition to the premium collected. However, the benefits of the strategy run out at about 3,749 on the upside and 3,051 on the downside. If the trade is held to expiration, the trade breaks even at either of these prices. If the market is beyond these prices (above 3,750 or below 3.050) the trader is exposed to unlimited risk. Also, as the election activities unfold, there is a chance for extreme volatility which skews the option prices unfavorably. For instance, if the S&P moves higher or lower on election night, the option market might price in a larger price increase for the two short options than is priced for the single long option. This would create a paper loss on the trade even if the futures price is within the profit zone.



These options expire in about 58 days, so there is a lot of time for the world to change. However, we believe the option market is pricing volatility in advance. Thus, unless we get a crash or an unprecedented rally, this strategy stands to come out ahead as expiration nears, after all its profit zone is roughly between 3,050 and 3,750 (depending on fills and transaction costs). The best-case scenario would be the E-mini S&P at 3,250 at expiration. If so, the position would be worth nearly $10,000. But if the E-mini was at 3,600 at expiration the profit would be about $7,500. If both spreads expire worthless (the E-mini S&P is between 3,500 and 3,400, the trade still earns the premium collected (about $2,450). Of course, there are transaction costs involved (four of them) that work against profits. Also, when dealing with short options, sometimes the profit doesn't materialize as expected until close to expiration, so there could be a feeling of entrapment. And again, spikes in volatility could cause large paper losses as the market digests what could be an interesting couple of months. DeCarley Trading (a division of Zaner) Twitter:@carleygarner info@decarleytrading.com 1-866-790-TRADE(8723) www.DeCarleyTrading.com www.TradingCommodityOptions.com www.HigherProbabilityCommodityTradingBook.com Seasonality is already factored into current prices, any references to such does not indicate future market action.

*There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. There are no guarantees in speculation; most people lose money trading commodities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



These recommendations are a solicitation for entering into derivatives transactions. All known news and events have already been factored into the price of the underlying derivatives discussed. From time to time persons affiliated with Zaner, or its associated companies, may have positions in recommended and other derivatives. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction. Seasonal tendencies are a composite of some of the more consistent commodity futures seasonals that have occurred over the past 15 or more years. There are usually underlying, fundamental circumstances that occur annually that tend to cause the futures markets to react in similar directional manner during a certain calendar year. While seasonal trends may potentially impact supply and demand in certain commodities, seasonal aspects of supply and demand have been factored into futures & options market pricing. Even if a seasonal tendency occurs in the future, it may not result in a profitable transaction as fees and the timing of the entry and liquidation may impact on the results. No representation is being made that any account has in the past, or will in the future, achieve profits using these recommendations. No representation is being made that price patterns will recur in the future.



