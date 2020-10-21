According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 16, ethanol production scaled back by 2.6 percent, or 25,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 913,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.35 million gallons daily. The four-week average ethanol production rate ticked up 0.1 percent to 913,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.00 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks declined 1.4 percent to 19.7 million barrels, which was 7.7 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories drew down across all regions.





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, shifted 3.3 percent lower to 8.29 million b/d (127.07 bg annualized). Gasoline demand was 13.6 percent less than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol pared back by 3.0 percent to 838,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.85 bg annualized. This was 9.7 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 25,000 b/d hit the books the prior week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/

