Weekly Ethanol Production for October 16 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

by Renewable Fuels Association of Renewable Fuels Association

According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 16, ethanol production scaled back by 2.6 percent, or 25,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 913,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.35 million gallons daily. The four-week average ethanol production rate ticked up 0.1 percent to 913,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.00 billion gallons (bg).

Ethanol stocks declined 1.4 percent to 19.7 million barrels, which was 7.7 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories drew down across all regions.

The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, shifted 3.3 percent lower to 8.29 million b/d (127.07 bg annualized). Gasoline demand was 13.6 percent less than a year ago.

Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol pared back by 3.0 percent to 838,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.85 bg annualized. This was 9.7 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 25,000 b/d hit the books the prior week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)

View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/.
RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org.


The Renewable Fuels Association is the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. RFA’s members are working to help America become cleaner, safer, more energy independent and economically secure. www.EthanolRFA.org
 
 
