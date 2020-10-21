October 20th, 2020

I put together a quick 5-minute video running over corn, beans and wheat again showing major objectives are getting close to being hit for upside bull market moves.

We are getting very close to making recommendations for 2021 new crop corn sales. New crop beans probably have more potential yet into January-February with the South American crop. We also review the cattle market which likely made blowout lows today on their recent free fall.

Sign up below to get the video sent directly to you and follow this price action along with us.