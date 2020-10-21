|
|
Charts of the week
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
by Eugene Graner, CTA of Heartland Investor Services
|
October 20th, 2020
I put together a quick 5-minute video running over corn, beans and wheat again showing major objectives are getting close to being hit for upside bull market moves.
We are getting very close to making recommendations for 2021 new crop corn sales. New crop beans probably have more potential yet into January-February with the South American crop. We also review the cattle market which likely made blowout lows today on their recent free fall.
About the author
Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc. As a veteran commodity analyst, broker, and CTA that eats, sleeps, and breathes commodity futures, his priority is to bring clients the latest and most useful information of the markets along with uncannily accurate futures predictions. By balancing risk and reward, Eugene uses his proprietary trading strategies to develop the best possible trading approaches for his clients. He has 28 years of experience in the industry and his voice has been heard around the United States. He is heard on multiple radio stations throughout the day, also has been featured on CNN, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and is the go-to guy to for multiple TV network stations for interviews about market news weekly.
Contributing author since 1/3/2019