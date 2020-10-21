Natural Gas (NG) soared over 4% yesterday, and is rapidly closing in on the 2020 high. Significantly, NG is gaining momentum in its upchannel (on the weekly chart), and appears poised to test the psychologically key 3 whole figure level in the next week or so. Nevertheless, following the strong gains over the last 3 days, healthy profittaking can be expected in the volatility surge that typically accompanies the Thursday release of storage data. Congratulations to Premium Members who profited from the opportunities highlighted April 1st,April 17th, onMay 1standreiterated Aug 3rd before the day's historic gains. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Natural Gas (NG) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Nears Upper End of 2 Month Consolidation As Election Nears

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is nearing its 2020 high ahead of the highly anticipated US election Nov 3, with increasing expectation for a contested result driving inflows into BTCUSD, offsetting recent pressure from concerns over security/regulatory risks at centralized crypto exchanges like Kucoin, Bitmex and OKEX. Get thelatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary(published Oct 20)withICE Futures Singapore.

BTCUSDDeFi Webinar Now Available

Honoured to share the stage with Apollo CapitalandIntercontinental Exchange in discussing whatDeFis tremendous growth means forBitcoinand broadercryptoadoption.

Crypto Weekly Outlook

Coffee Daily

