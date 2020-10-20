rounded corner
Facebook: Forecasting The Bounce From Blue Box Area
Tuesday, October 20, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

October 20, 2020 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of 1 hour Elliott Wave Charts of Facebook ticker symbol: $FB, presented to members atelliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 21 September 2020 low unfolded as animpulse structure.Thus suggested that its a continuation pattern. And as perElliott wave theoryafter a 3 wave pullback, it should do another extension higher in 5 wave structure at least. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & trade the no enemy areas ( blue boxes) looking for 3 wave reaction higher at least. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Facebook 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Facebook: Forecasting The Bounce From Blue Box Area

Above is the 1 hour Elliott Wave Chart of Facebook from 10/07/2020 Post-Market update. In which, the stock ended 5 waves rally in wave (1) at $268.33 high & made a pullback in wave (2) to correct the cycle from the 9/21/2020 low. The internals of that pullback unfolded as anElliott wave zigzag structurewhere wave A ended at $258.80 low. Wave B bounce ended at $265.69 high and wave C managed to reach $256.13- $250.21 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of A-B. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for another extension higher or for 3 wave reaction higher at least. Therefore, our members knew that buying a blue box area remains the preferred path for a 3 wave bounce at least.

Facebook 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Facebook: Forecasting The Bounce From Blue Box Area

Heres the 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart of Facebook from 10/12/2020 Midday update. Showing stock reacting higher from the blue box area as we expected. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the longs at$256.13- $250.21 blue box area.

If you are looking for real-time analysis in Facebook along with the other US stocks & ETFs then join us with aFree Trialfor the latest updates & price action.

Success in trading requiresproper risk and money management as well as anunderstanding ofElliott Wave theory, cycle analysis, and correlation. We have developed a very good trading strategy that defines the entry.

Stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take a risk-free position, shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet. If you want to learn all about it and become a professional trader. Then join our service by takingaFree Trial.



