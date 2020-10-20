Source: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading slightly higher for the 2nd consecutive session up $0.03 at 10.57 a bushel as the crop progress report was released yesterday showing at 75% of the soybean crop has been harvested which is significantly ahead of the 5 year average as ideal weather conditions has allowed the combines to get into the fields quickly.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10 day low of 10.31 as the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading session so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.
For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the October 9th high of 10.79 in my opinion and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line still remains intact so stay long and continue to place the proper stop loss as the risk/reward remains in your favor. Soybean prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is strong as I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and soybean meal which continue to hit new highs on a daily basis as this entire sector has caught fire.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
