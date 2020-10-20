Excellent Chart Structure In Soybeans



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading slightly higher for the 2nd consecutive session up $0.03 at 10.57 a bushel as the crop progress report was released yesterday showing at 75% of the soybean crop has been harvested which is significantly ahead of the 5 year average as ideal weather conditions has allowed the combines to get into the fields quickly. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last couple of months from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10 day low of 10.31 as the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading session so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the October 9th high of 10.79 in my opinion and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line still remains intact so stay long and continue to place the proper stop loss as the risk/reward remains in your favor. Soybean prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is strong as I also have bullish recommendations in wheat and soybean meal which continue to hit new highs on a daily basis as this entire sector has caught fire. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.