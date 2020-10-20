Looking To Buy Heating Oil



Source: Getty Images Heating Oil Futures---Heating oil futures in the December contract is trading higher by 120 points at 1.1785 breaking a 3-day losing streak as prices are still hovering right near a 6 week high. I have not talked about this commodity for quite some time, but I do believe that a possible bottom has been formed as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices break the October 8th high of 1.2050 while then placing the stop loss under the October 2nd low of 1.08 as the risk would be around $5,000 per contract plus slippage & commission as this is a large contract. Heating oil is trading above its 20 day but still slightly below its 100 day moving average as prices have been stuck in the mud over the last several weeks, as we enter the highly volatile winter season when the volatility generally can have tremendous spikes due to extremely cold weather conditions especially out in the Eastern part of the United States so look to play this to the upside as I believe the commodity markets look very strong. TREND: MIXED--HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.