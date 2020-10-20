Today we will talk about GBPAUD currency pair and its price action from technical and fundamental point of view plus the price structure from Elliott Wave perspective. GBPAUD is currently recovering, after we saw some risk-off sentiment, but pair is moving into an interesting technical resistance area after dovish RBA. However, Brexit is a bigger issue and considering a lot of coronaviurs cases in UK compared to Australia, we would not be surprsied if we see a bearish turn soon. From Elliott Wave perspective we are tracking a higher degree wave 4 correction, which may find the resistance ideally here around previous wave four, 38,2% Fibonacci retracement and 1.8400 area.An intraday strong and impulsive decline would be signal and confirmation for a completed corrective rally.

In such case, we could look for some ideas on the short side of the pair.

For more of our analysis check our website at Here