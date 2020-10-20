rounded corner
SILVER FINALLY CONFIRMS DOWNTREND
Tuesday, October 20, 2020

by Lee Gaus of International Futures Group

October 20, 2020

SILVER FINALLY CONFIRMS DOWNTREND

In a previous article I discussed the possibility/likelihood of December Silver turning bearish and as of last Fridays close the LAWG647 Model did confirm a trend change to bearish.

The Model also tells us that December Silver will need a close at or above $26.258 this Friday to reverse to bullish. We also know that both the Positive and Negative Indicators are within the First Standard Deviation of the long term average, meaning there is plenty of potential selling energy left. According to the Model, Friday closes needed to turn the trend bullish are shown below.

Oct. 23, At or above $26.258

Oct. 30, At or above $26.877

Nov. 6, At or above $27.790

Lee Gaus is a founding partner of EFG Group founded in 1992 which specializes in servicing Introducing Brokers. Prior to founding EFG Group Lee Gaus, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman all began their Commodity Futures careers with ADM. Collectively Lee, Tom and Steve have over one hundred years of experience in the industry.

International Futures Group (IFG) founded in 1994 is a sister company to EFG Groupspecializes in serving institutions, professional traders and individual investors.

We believe our experience and the development of the Model provide our clients, Introducing Brokers and individual clients a unique perspective.



About the author

Lee A. Gaus is a forty year veteran of the commodity futures industry.  After graduation from Illinois State University Lee began his professional career with Cargill of Minneapolis and then moved to Archer Daniels Midland of Decatur, Illinois.  After stints in the areas of animal nutrition, soybean processing and grain merchandizing Lee began specializing in commodity futures trading.  After being transferred to Chicago Gaus rose to the position of Senior Vice-President.  In 1992 Gaus was a founding member of EFG Group, and later International Futures Group.  Gaus has always had a deep interest in what appears to be the random movement of numbers.   Today Gaus combines old formulas with formulas of his own design in an attempt to discover fair valuations.  
