Live Cattle (December)

December live cattle got taken to the woodshed yesterday, testing the new limits set by the CME, 4.00. The sell-off in futures triggered a drop in cash, with reports of 106 in Texas, we are crossing our fingers that this is the low for the week, but todays price action will likely be the determining factor in that. The breakout point from July 2nd coupled with the 50% retracement from the contract highs to contract lows, will act as our significant pivot pocket for the remainder of the week. The Bulls MUST defend this pocket..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Feeder Cattle (January)

CME increased their daily trading limits about two weeks ago and we saw those tested yesterday with futures as much as 5.00 lower. The RSI is at 17.80, the lowest level since March. The violent sell-off will likely lead to a whip-saw trade here through the remainder of the week. Theres not much significant support on the chart, but we will be looking for..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:

Lean Hogs (December)

December lean hogs came within a stones throw from the contract highs of July 2019, 73.45. We have been optimistic about prices for the better part of the last 2+ months, but the increase in price diminishes the opportunity left. Warren Buffet said it best, price is what you pay, value is what you get..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Bias:

Previous Session Bias:

Resistance:

Support:





Try out a demo of our Blue Line Trader (Desktop & Mobile Platform) and enjoy 14-day free real-time futures & options q uotes

Sign up for your FREE trial of our daily Grain & Livestock Market Analysis!

Follow us on our social media sites to stay on the pulse of our latest research and commentary!

Twitter - twitter.com/bluelinefutures

Facebook - facebook.com/BlueLineFutures

StockTwits - stocktwits.com/BlueLineFutures

Latest blog posts - bluelinefutures.com/blog

Blue Line Futures

312-278-0500

info@Bluelinefutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.