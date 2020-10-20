Corn (December)

Fundamentals : Money flow continues to be the dominant theme in the grain complex as funds continue to build and defend their long position, which is aggressively long for this time of year. Yesterdays Crop Progress report showed that 60% of the U.S. corn crop is harvested, with a good/excellent rating (for those keeping score) of 61%.

Technicals : December corn futures started the week on higher ground, marking a new high close for the move. With that said, we trade below the previous session low for the first time since October 2nd, perhaps this is a sign that we are nearing a top. Our pivot pocket is the inflection point we are watching, 400-405. This pocket is technically and psychologically significant. A break and close below could start to trigger some long liquidation/profit-taking. First resistance remains intact, we see that as 410-411 . The RSI (relative strength index) is at 73.75 which is considered overbought territory. Though the path of..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Soybeans (November)

Fundamentals : November soybeans traded in a relatively tight range yesterday as buyers and sellers lacked conviction near the psychologically significant $10.50 handle. November options expiration is on Friday. A lot of the open interest is below the market and we believe this could keep a lid on near-term price action and potentially act as a headwind into Friday. Yesterdays Crop Progress report showed U.S. soybean harvest is 75% complete. Weekly good/excellent ratings for soybeans are done for the year.

Technicals : Yesterdays narrow range (10 cents) leaves many of our technical support and resistance levels intact. First resistance today comes in from 1060-1064 , a move out above here could create a momentum trade up towards the contract highs, 1079 . On the support side, our pivot pocket was tested and held, we have defined that as..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Chicago Wheat (December)

Fundamentals : Chicago wheat futures made new highs for the move yesterday as more bullish headlines continue to feed the Bull. We know that dry weather in large wheat-growing regions has been a cause for concern, but we have also seen headlines that Russia may be holding back wheat to build their own reserves. Yesterdays Crop Progress report showed 77% of the US winter wheat crop is planted. We will start seeing crop conditions in next Mondays report.

Technicals : Wheat futures were extremely choppy yesterday, marking new contract highs on the open, only to reverse 15 cents in the following hour, testing and holding our pivot pocket. The market managed to stabilize through the remainder of the session. The path of least resistance has been higher, but we like leaning on the sell-side. Yesterdays open was one of the reasons why. Even if it is just an intraday sell-off, it will likely be fast and violent. There is still upside risk, so manage your risk appropriately..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

