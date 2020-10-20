Hello traders!





Today we want to show you how nicely and perfectly is moving Stellar - XLMUSD and why we have to be aware of a bearish continuation. Let's talk about price action and wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective.





Stellar - XLMUSD is just one of those ALTcoins, which we see it moving perfectly as expected for the last month. So, after we projected a five-wave decline in wave A and potential pullback in wave B, seems like XLM can be approaching strong 0.09 0.10 resistance area around important 50%-61,8% Fibonacci retracement and from where we may face another sell-off for wave C back to 0.06 0.04 support area.



