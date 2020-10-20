|
EW Analysis: Stellar May Face A Deeper Corrective Decline
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service
Hello traders!
Today we want to show you how nicely and perfectly is moving Stellar - XLMUSD and why we have to be aware of a bearish continuation. Let's talk about price action and wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective.
Stellar - XLMUSD is just one of those ALTcoins, which we see it moving perfectly as expected for the last month. So, after we projected a five-wave decline in wave A and potential pullback in wave B, seems like XLM can be approaching strong 0.09 0.10 resistance area around important 50%-61,8% Fibonacci retracement and from where we may face another sell-off for wave C back to 0.06 0.04 support area.
What we want to say is that don't fall in love with bulls in the Crypto market just yet, because there are ALTcoins which are approaching strong and important resistance levels, so be aware of limited gains and potential decline again.
XLMUSD 4H + FLASHBACK