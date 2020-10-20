The Nasdaq100 (NQ) is trying to firm after 5 straight red daily candles, trying to bounce off triangle support (on the 4hr chart) and uptrend support (on the daily chart). Significantly, NQ is struggling to reclaim prior ascending wedge support (on the weekly chart), with rejection at this key resistance level last week as seen by the length of last week's weekly Gravestone's upper shadow. Before most bears get excited, they'll want to see NQ slip below the ascending wedge support (on the weekly chart) intersecting at roughly 11250. Congratulations to Premium Subscribers who profited from the February 18th analysis one day before the record high in the S&P500, warning of a pending slide in the Nasdaq100, and fromthe March 24th report highlighting the looming multi-day to multi-week rebound in NQ.More recently on Oct 13th, Premium Readers were alerted of NQ's fatigue. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD, and daily MACD are tiring or turning down. I am looking to go short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

BITCOIN (BTCUSD) NEARS UPPER END OF 2 MONTH CONSOLIDATION AS ELECTION NEARS

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is quickly nearing its 2020 high ahead of the highly anticipated US election Nov 3, with increasing expectation for a contested election result driving safe haven and store of value flows into BTCUSD, offsetting recent pressure from concerns over security/regulatory/personnel risks at centralized crypto exchanges like Kucoin, Bitmex and OKEX. Get thelatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary(published Oct 20)withICE Futures Singapore.

Crypto Weekly Outlook

Coffee Daily

