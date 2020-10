Elliott Wave view in Russell (RTY) suggests the rally from September 24 low unfolded as animpulsive Elliott Wave structure. Up from September 24 low (1426.20), wave 1 ended at 1530.80 and wave 2 pullback ended at 1490.70. From there, Index rallied and ended wave 3 at 1617.70 and wave 4 ended at 1563.10. Last leg higher in wave 5 ended at 1651.70. The 5 waves rally ended wave (1) in higher degree.

Index is now in wave (2) pullback to correct cycle from September 24 low as a zigzag before the rally resumes. Down from wave (1) high at 1651.70, wave ((i)) ended at 1622.6 and wave ((ii)) bounce ended at 1647.1. Wave ((iii)) ended at 1597.30, wave ((iv)) ended at 1607 and wave ((v)) of A ended at 1595.50. Bounce in wave B has ended at 1648.40.

Index is now in wave C lower which subdivides as another 5 waves. Down from wave B at 1648.40, wave ((i)) ended at 1626.80, wave ((ii)) ended at 1648.40, wave ((iii)) ended at 1607.6 and wave ((iv)) ended at 1623.90. Expect another leg lower to end wave ((v)) of C of (2) towards 1557.5 1592.14 before Index resumes the rally higher or bounce in 3 waves at least.

Russell 2000 (RTY) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

