Soybean Meal Up $6 To Start The Week



Source: Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal in the December contract is starting the week off on a positive note up $6 a ton at 373.50 continuing its bullish momentum as the grain market is higher across the board. If you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains remarkably intact over the last couple of months as I have been recommending a bullish position from the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a low hard basis only standing at 352 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will start to improve in the next couple of days. The volatility at the present time remains high and that situation is not going to end anytime soon especially if prices continually climb higher as strong demand is the main propeller for higher prices in the short-term. f you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think the 400 level could be touched in the coming weeks ahead as the Phase 1 trade deal with China certainly is helping U.S farmers out after 3 years of heartache so stay long as I still don't think a top has not been formed. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

