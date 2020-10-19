Wheat Prices Higher 4th Day In A Row



Source: Getty Images Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another $0.02 at 6.27 a bushel as prices have hit another 5 year high as fundamentally and technically speaking this commodity remains strong. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 5.40 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 5.87 as an exit strategy on a hard basis only as I'm not willing to risk any more than that price level. The large money managed funds and small speculators are long this market as they think higher prices are ahead and I agree with them as I still think there's a chance we can hit the $7 level in the coming weeks ahead. Wheat prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact as the volatility could even expand exponentially to the upside especially if weather conditions in the Great Plains part of the United States become adverse so stay long. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.