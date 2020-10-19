rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Monday, October 19, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Wheat Export Inspections 239.6 K T. vs. 400-600 K T. expected

Weekly US Winter Wheat Progress Planted - 77% vs. 81% expected vs. 72% 5-year average Emerged - 51% vs. 48% 5-year average

Strength in wheat continues to be all about dryness in the US HRW areas as well in the winter wheat areas of Russia. Parts of Argentinas wheat areas saw some recent moisture but many will say too little too late. World prices continue to be strong. The lower part of the two-sided trade we saw today stemmed from the feeble looking export inspections. Once the morning sell-off ran its course the hard varieties became the leaders of the rally back. The Chgo market will show the greatest volatility as that is where the majority of the specs play their games. Going forward if the current rally is going to continue I have to think the hard varieties will resume leadership as that is where the greatest concern is at least in this country.

Advertised basis levels are not showing any changes. Bull spreads in Chgo were going gangbusters when the flat price was rallying but went flat when the sell-off ensued. The rally has not been about demand for US wheat its been a supply fear based rally for the new crop. In Chgo Dec loses to March, March loses to May while May gains on the new crop. May is the last month of the old crop and by that time frame well have a fairly good handle on the outcome of the new crop. KC spreads are much more stable vs. Chgo. Dec gains on March but after that steady to fractional gains were the rule of the day.

The higher wheat prices go the greater the volatility. Get used to it. On a daily basis the market is nowhere near overbought. Early this morning on its initial rally it was short term overbought but that was alleviated with the mid-morning sell-off. To move higher its all about forecasts for moisture and the moisture needs to arrive in relatively short order for the US HRW crop as well as the Russian winter crop. The condition of the Kansas winter crop is not particularly good 31% GE and 24% P-VP. This should be a supporting issue for the KC market. As long as we have these supply fear issues the flat price should remain well supported when technical corrections arrive (just like we saw this morning).

Daily Support & Resistance - 10/20

Dec Chgo Wheat: $6.15 - $6.34

Dec KC Wheat: $5.50 - $5.69

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy