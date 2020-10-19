Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities isriskyand not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

October 19, 2020

TIME TO EXAMINE THE MOO AND OINKS OF THE MARKET

I am going to make this short and sweet. As the header above says all my comments are my opinion based on the LAWG647 Model.

January Feeder Cattle: As I stated in previous articles it is my opinion that Fat Cattle rallied slightly above $113.00 only because Feeder Cattle finally turned bullish. I again wrote in an earlier article that I was concerned if fats could maintain an upward bias after the Model showed that Feeder Cattle went bearish on September 25. So what do we know about January Feeder Cattle?

According to the Model January Feeder Cattle are in a definite downtrend. It will take a close at or above $147.25 on Friday to reverse the trend to bullish and as I write this January Feeder Cattle are trading at $127.42. But hold your horses before putting in that sell order! Presently the Negative Indicator for January Feeder Cattle is above the 2nd Standard Deviation of the long term average. What does it all mean?

While Feeder Cattle can go lower from here they are getting over burdened to the downside and it is my opinion that a short term short covering rally is close at hand, and that brings us to Fat Cattle.

December Fat Cattle: By definition, December Fat Cattle remain in an uptrend. They will need a close this Friday at or below $111.90 to reverse to bearish, a $4.80 cent rally from present values. Both the Positive and Negative Indicators are trading within the First Standard Deviation of the long term average. I belabored the Feeder Cattle market because in my opinion IF we indeed see a short covering rally in Feeder Cattle I expect that to have a short term positive impact on the Fat Cattle. Therefore, one may want to be patient selling Fat Cattle until after the potential Feeder Cattle Rally. I will be watching how the Feeder Cattle are acting if and when the December Fat Cattle get to the $109/110 level.

December Hogs: This one is pretty easy. December Hogs are in a definite uptrend needing a Friday close at or below $54.62 to turn bearish. They are above the Second Standard Deviation of the long term average. December hogs can go a bit higher yet but they are approaching historically high Positive Indicator levels. I will be looking for somewhat higher levels to sell as the Positive Indicator reaches the Third Standard Deviation above the long term average.

If you are interested in our trading ideas you can go to our website and checkoutTrades of the Week.

Lee Gaus is a founding partner of EFG Group founded in 1992 which specializes in servicing Introducing Brokers.Prior to founding EFG Group Lee Gaus, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman all began their Commodity Futures careers with ADM. Collectively Lee, Tom and Steve have over one hundred years of experience in the industry.

International Futures Group (IFG) founded in 1994 is a sister company to EFG Groupspecializes in serving institutions, professional traders and individual investors.

We believe our experience and the development of the Model provide our clients, Introducing Brokers and individual clients a unique perspective. If commodity trading is what you do drop me a line atLee@efggrp.comor give me a call at 312-384-1166, or 1-877-304-1369. We will be glad you called and are confident so will you.