This/Next Week Forecast (October 19 - 23, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 112.90, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 120 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 132.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 104, which will be followed by moving down to support level 95.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price at the level $155.
Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.