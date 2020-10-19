Soybean Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (October 19 - 23, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1063, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1081 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1175.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1046, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1000. previous week soybean price forecast

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 1060. Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 854, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 904 - 941 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 997.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 854, which will be followed by moving down to support level 816.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.