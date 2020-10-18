rounded corner
ONE44 ANALYTICS OUTLOOK
Sunday, October 18, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

GCZ20

Like the Oil, Gold is caught between two major levels, on the bottom it is1850.00, this is 23.6% back to the 2015 low and 38.2% back to the 3/16/20 low. On top is38.2% back to the all-time high, this is 1942.00. This range can continue for another few weeks. Once they can get a couple solid close's above1942.00the target area will be2020.00 a major Gann square and 2040.00, this is 78.6% back to the all-time high. With a couple close's below 1850.00 the target is 1700.00, this is 38.2% back to the 2015 low and 61.8% back to the 3/16/20 low.

ESZ20

In the S&P use the3474.00 major Gann squareas the swing point for now, above it they go for new all-time highs and the3690.00 major Gann square. Below3474.00is negative, but it will have to take out38.2% of the move up at 3411.00to say a top is in for now and the target area is the3266.00 major Gann square and 23.6% (3254.00) back to the 3/23/20 low. On any break from3474.00that does not get below3411.00, look for a sharp rally back to the highs.

CLZ20

Oil is in the DEC. contract now and the story is the same, the bottom end of the trading range is38.2% back to the 4/22/20 low, this is 37.00. The upper end of the range is up against the200 day moving average and 61.8% back to the 8/27/20 high, this is 41.50.Until they can get a couple close's above the high end of the trading range at42.02 look for a retest of37.00, above it the target is 51.00. With a couple close's below 37.00 the target becomes 32.50.

