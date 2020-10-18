GCZ20

Like the Oil, Gold is caught between two major levels, on the bottom it is1850.00, this is 23.6% back to the 2015 low and 38.2% back to the 3/16/20 low. On top is38.2% back to the all-time high, this is 1942.00. This range can continue for another few weeks. Once they can get a couple solid close's above1942.00the target area will be2020.00 a major Gann square and 2040.00, this is 78.6% back to the all-time high. With a couple close's below 1850.00 the target is 1700.00, this is 38.2% back to the 2015 low and 61.8% back to the 3/16/20 low.

The Gold chart can be found here,https://www.one44analytics.com/gold/

ESZ20

In the S&P use the3474.00 major Gann squareas the swing point for now, above it they go for new all-time highs and the3690.00 major Gann square. Below3474.00is negative, but it will have to take out38.2% of the move up at 3411.00to say a top is in for now and the target area is the3266.00 major Gann square and 23.6% (3254.00) back to the 3/23/20 low. On any break from3474.00that does not get below3411.00, look for a sharp rally back to the highs.

The ESZ20 chart can be found here, https://www.one44analytics.com/s-p-500/

CLZ20

Oil is in the DEC. contract now and the story is the same, the bottom end of the trading range is38.2% back to the 4/22/20 low, this is 37.00. The upper end of the range is up against the200 day moving average and 61.8% back to the 8/27/20 high, this is 41.50.Until they can get a couple close's above the high end of the trading range at42.02 look for a retest of37.00, above it the target is 51.00. With a couple close's below 37.00 the target becomes 32.50.

To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.

The video can be found here,