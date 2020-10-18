This Week in Money



The markets remain in a bullish trend in the short-term, however, the trend is relying almost exclusively on a few select sectors and is not sustainable from a long-term perspective. The bond markets are suffering from low interest rates and it will be seen if bonds remain the safe-haven asset for investors during a market down-turn. Gold, silver, and the miners look to have a great year in 2021. Listen to Chris starting at 12:00 to hear his views on the US and CDN dollars, copper, and bitcoin with Jim Goddard on This Week in Money. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST STAY ON TOP OF THE MARKETS WITH OURPRE-MARKET MORNING REPORTWHERE CHRIS WALKS YOU THROUGH THE CHARTS OF THE MAJOR ASSET CLASSES

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018