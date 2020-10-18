Ethereum (ETHUSD) is trying to firm after the past week of profittaking as part of the ongoing consolidation since August. Significantly, ETHUSD remains a fair distance above the uptrend support (on the daily chart), and is trying to form a higher October low versus the September low. Any decisive bounce in the next week or so from near current levels just above uptrend/upchannel support (on the weekly chart), will likely coincide with a retest of the psychologically key 400 whole figure level. With the 2020 high so far notably higher than the 2019 high, the major bottoming effort (seen more clearly with a monthly chart) remains intact, with the sharp pullback from near 500 merely healthy profittaking.Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th.The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

