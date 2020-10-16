Heres a sample of our blog and newsletter. Most of it consists of curated articles we thought were interesting to share. Some of it is basic education-type pieces. And some are originals that we produced.

A LOT OF BIG THINGS HAPPENED THIS WEEK

Its earnings season! Lots of opportunity to trade earnings surprises. Heres one way to do it.

The US Dollar was created in 1792. Did you know that nearly a quarter of all dollars in existence was created in just the last six months?

Talking about dollars, whens the digital dollar coming into existence? Nations are racing to issue the first sovereign digital currency. Heres the state of the race.

If you trade, there are four critical errors that can wipe you out. Avoid them at all costs.

And by the way, if you cant tell a bank scam from a legit bank message, youre in trouble. Heres how to find out--take this quiz.

Chances are youre not a whale, but you should probably be aware of the new CFTC position caps for oil and metals.

Talking about oil, is the energy industry ever going to recover? Heres the technical outlook.

Oh, and one more thing. If you want to know where oil is headed, you might have to wait until after the 2020 election.

You know that thing called money velocity? Well, its slowing at the same time that mortgage rates are crashing (and demand too). What does it all mean?

Many of you are traders; some of you are new to the markets. If you are, it helps to understand a few technical basics, such as how to interpret and use moving averages.

Tech is driving the entire market, so it seems. Heres what to look out for, from a technical angle, as we head into the Q3 earnings season.

Did you know that managing risk is not only a defensive but an aggressive strategy? Is it possible in some scenarios to avoid losses even in a trade thats anything but profitable?

The broader market seems a bit exuberant, doesnt it? Well, maybe, maybe not. Heres one experts take on it.

Whats going on with that second stimulus--are we getting it or not? Heres where it's at.

I really like Market Gauges take on things, So, were sharing it here.

For all you new traders out there, ever wonder where Pivot Points came from, how to read it, its advantages and limitations? Well, heres a primer.

