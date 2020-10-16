Weekends are ideal for scanning the market, planning for upcoming economic reports, and weighing technical against fundamental conditions.

When it comes to swing trading, given the relatively short length of such trades, weekends are the perfect time to begin strategizing trades, identifying market patterns, and analyzing risk to potential return.

Every week, we pull from various sources that have been consistent at identifying market patterns. The patterns vary according to probability, but they do help populate your list of potential swing trading patterns.

This week, we see 17 bullish patterns and 7 bearish patterns. We publish this weekly on our newsletter (which you can sign up for). But we also publish our selection of the week on our site each Friday.

Feel free to check it out on our site.

Bullish patterns: DDD, ARW, CBT, COG, CTS. DRQ, GPRO, LLY, MTRX, OMCL, and SHW

Bearish patterns: ANIK, OTEX, and VRTX

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.