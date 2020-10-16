Other Markets and Comments







Below are a few brief comments from the Other Markets section in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. The information below was broadcast around 6 a.m. Chicago time and my 2nd broadcast will come out around noon Chicago time. And of course, if anything surfaces between those times or later I will post a Special Email Alert. Anyway, here are a few brief ramblings from earlier in the session. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- other markets and comments The CRB and Goldman Sachs indexes were deep in the red yesterday but settled the roller coaster session a tad higher. The indexes pretty much mirror most hard assets, showing early day weakness but a steady close. Crude oil for instance was down about $.10 cents but was $1.70 off the low. A similar scenario took place with most grains, gold and most soft or tropical markets. And the fact all those markets moved from deep in the red to steady to higher bodes well for today. And do note that the dollar was quite strong yesterday and it did not, all things considered, weigh heavily on commodities per se. That alone is bullish hard assets. In my view. There are few commodity markets in the red today which hints the CRB and Goldman Sachs indexes will catch a bid. Plus, stocks are higher. The session is young but there is far more strength across the board today than weakness. The bulls rule and the bears drool. Once again: how can any single market go lower when all other markets are going higher? Especially with the Fed calling for, begging for and insisting upon a rise with inflation? ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to know more of my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite.Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And keep in mind the Special Offer I have for those that purchase my book, Haunted By Markets.

My book is an e-book, read over a smartphone, tablet or computer. It is 715 pages long and is a history so to speak, of the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities from 1990 to 2015. The book consists of selected newspaper columns that I have been composting during that time. There is no book like it and I doubt there ever will be in the future. With the purchase of my book, you are entitled to 1 free month of Commodity Insite newsletter that comes out twice a day. It is a heck of a deal. Let me hear from you! The time now is 7:24 a.m. Chicago















About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.