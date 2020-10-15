The inflation remains low and below the Feds target. So, should gold bulls worry about it?

TheU.S. CPI inflation rate rose by 0.2 percent in September, following a 0.4 percent increase in August. It was the smallest jump since May. The move was driven by a 6.7- percent spike in the cost of used cars and trucks, and its the most significant upward change over half a century. The coreCPIrose 0.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

On an annual basis,the overall CPI increased 1.4 percent(seasonally adjusted), following a 1.3 percent increase in August. The core CPI rose 1.7 percent, much like in the month prior (or a bit less if we abstract from rounding). Therefore, as the chart below shows, the period ofdisinflationperhaps ended, but thenflationremains low. It seems that even though the inflation rate has reached the bottom in May or June, the outbreak of high inflation in the near future is unlikely.

Indeed, the expectations from the inflation rebounded after a plunge during the coronavirus crisis. But, they have stabilized around the pre-pandemic level, at which market players dont see an outbreak of inflation, as shown in the chart below.

So, is Mr. Market right that the inflation will remain low, i.e., below the Feds target? Well, he might be. After all, the pandemic caused a profound economic shock, and the demand remains subdued. Now, with the new wave of Covid-19 infections and the slow economic recovery within the fourth quarter, inflation could remain tepid for quite some time.

However, it is also possible that both expectations and the inflation itself will be increased over the medium term. This is due to another boost in government spending monetized by theFed, the delayed respond of prices to the earlier increase in the broadmoney supply(see the chart below) there is always a lag here that can last from 6 to 18 months), and the declining confidence in both the government and the central bank.

At some point it should be clear for everyone that theGDPrecovery from the coronavirus crisis is driven by massive increases in debt, government spending and the central banks liquidity. Thus, although the few winners of the pandemic are clear, most of the small and medium sized businesses remains significantly away from 2019 levels. At some point people should realize that neither the easymonetary policyorfiscal deficitswouldnt help the Main Street and small business fabric.

Implications for Gold

What does all of the above mean for the gold market? Well, as gold is by many perceived as aninflation hedge(not always correctly), it should welcome the inflation rate acceleration. However, the subdued inflation is not necessarily awfully bad for the yellow metal. This is because low inflation implies that the Fed will remaindovishand wont hike thefederal funds ratefor years to come. Yes, the rising inflation could force the central bank to normalize itsmonetary policy but under the new monetary regime (I wrote about it in a detail the last edition of theGold Market Overview), the Fed will not raiseinterest ratesuntil the inflation stays above 2 percent for a certain period of time.As long the Fed remains behind the curve, gold should shine.

To put it differently, the lack of higher inflation is not surprising at all. After all, duringeconomic crisesandrecessions, the uncertainty increase and people decide to spend less of their incomes than previously. So, the demand for money increases, which neutralizes part of the rise in the money supply. However, when the crisis finally ends, people will gradually withdraw their cash balances. Therefore, we could still see a higher inflation. But it will not happen now. Instead, it will occur when the situation normalizes, and the economic recovery sets in for good.

And, who knows, maybe this is a crazy idea, but isnt is possible that the Fed expects such a scenario, and it is the reason why it changed its monetary regime to allow for higher inflation? In any case, investors should remember that although higher inflation is an upside risk for the gold that would support its prices,gold does not need as the 2000s and 2020bull marketshowed double-digit inflation to shine.

Arkadiusz Sieron, PhD

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

