The Nemenoff Report 10/15/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:30am) Bonds are up 21 over night at 176’01 and up 1’15 for the week, 10 Year Notes up 5 at 139’12.up 17 for the week and 5 year Notes up 1 at 125’30 up 7 for the week. Yields are lower for the week with the 2Yr. note down 2 basis points at 0.13, the 5 yr. down 4 at 0.29, the 10 yr. down 7 at 0.70 and the 30 yr. bond down 11 at 1.46%, The breakdown in negotiations toward a stimulus package and the globally growing corona virus pandemic have pushed prices higher as investors seek the safety of treasuries. As I have postured the last few weeks I see little opportunity in these markets for the near future until at least the November elections. Grains: December Corn is 0’4 higher at397’0 up 5 cents for the week, November Beans down 4’2 at 1052’0 down 10’0 for the week and Wheat up 7’0 at 603’6. Good export demand and a friendly ending stocks report have pushed these markets higher. Those of you with long positions should respect upside resistance at 402’0 in December Corn and 1080’0 in November Beans. Cattle: Yesterday both Live and Feeder Cattle closed moderately lower with Dec. LC Down 95 at 110.27 down 227 for the week and November FC down 50 at 136.32 down 155 for the week. Fear of declining demand and growing beef inventories continue to pressure these markets. I remain short LCZ. Silver: December Silver is 44 cents lower at 23.97 down 16 cents for the week. Silver had a wide range for the week of approximately 23.80-25.40. Still too volatile to trade. S&P: December S&P’s are 41.00 lower at 3440.00 up about 12.00 for the week. That being said, this market is about 100.00 off the last week’s highs as investors abandon the market due to the uncertainty of the stimulus package, the growing Covid pandemic and the upcoming elections. Continue to trade from the short side. Long term support is currently 3000.00. Currencies: December Euro is down at 1.1730, the Yen down 15 at 0.9505, the Pound 101 lower at1.2927 and the Dollar Index up 34 at 93.71. Not much movement overall. I still have a negative bias towards the Dollar and the Pound. Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more about my strategy or get my entry levels. Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com