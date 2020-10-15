|
Weekly Ethanol Production for October 9 2020
Thursday, October 15, 2020
by Renewable Fuels Association of Renewable Fuels Association
According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 9, ethanol production expanded 1.5 percent, or 15,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 937,000 b/d, equivalent to 39.35 million gallons daily. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 0.3 percent to 912,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 13.98 billion gallons (bg).
Ethanol stocks grew 1.7 percent to 20.0 million barrels, which was 9.3 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories increased in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3) and West Coast (PADD 5) but declined across the other regions.
The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, retreated by 3.6 percent to 8.58 million b/d (131.47 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 8.3 percent lower than a year ago.
Conversely, refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol jumped 5.0 percent to 864,000 b/d, equivalent to 13.25 bg annualized. This was 8.3 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 25,000 b/d, or 7.35 million gallons for the week. This marks the ninth time in twelve weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)
