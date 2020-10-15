According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 9, ethanol production expanded 1.5 percent, or 15,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 937,000 b/d, equivalent to 39.35 million gallons daily. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 0.3 percent to 912,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 13.98 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks grew 1.7 percent to 20.0 million barrels, which was 9.3 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories increased in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3) and West Coast (PADD 5) but declined across the other regions.





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, retreated by 3.6 percent to 8.58 million b/d (131.47 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 8.3 percent lower than a year ago.





Conversely, refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol jumped 5.0 percent to 864,000 b/d, equivalent to 13.25 bg annualized. This was 8.3 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 25,000 b/d, or 7.35 million gallons for the week. This marks the ninth time in twelve weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)





If you have any questions, please let us know.





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org



