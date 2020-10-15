Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 399, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 412.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 399, which will be followed by reaching support level 390 - 386.

This/Next Week Forecast (October 12 - 16, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 390, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 412.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 390, which will be followed by moving down to support level 375 355.

previous week corn price forecast



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 370.

Corn Price Forecast 2020, Long-Term

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 321, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 354 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 390.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 321, which will be followed by reaching support level 262.