Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 41.65, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 43.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 40.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 39.

This/Next Week Forecast (October 12 - 16, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 41.65, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 43.75.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 41.65, which will be followed by reaching support level 38.70 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 36.60.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price between the levels 45 - 52.

Long-term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 50.50.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 34.35 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 26.00 - 21.42.