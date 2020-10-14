rounded corner
AgMaster Report 10/14/2020
Wednesday, October 14, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

NOV BEANS

After a $2.15 run-up (865 – 1080) since mid-Aug & a neutral WASDE report from the USDA last Fri at 11am, a correction was certainly in order – but we expected it shortly after the report was issued – not the following Monday! Nonetheless, a 50 cent drop occurred due in large part to an overbought condition, rain forecasts in South America, harvest pressure & producer selling! But harvest pressure is quickly waning due to excellent harvest weather as of this week with 61% in (avg-42) – many expect it to be wrapped up this W/E! And exports keep rolling -Tues inspections 2.157mmt – if we can rally DURING HARVEST, how about after!

DEC CORN

While Nov Beans broke 50 cents, Dec Corn’s correction was much shallower – only 12 cents (399-387)! But the same culprits – overbought, harvest pressure, moisture in S/A & a stronger dollar! Still the 80 cent rally since the August WADSE – most of it during harvest- has got everyone’s attention! Of course, we expected harvest pressure to at least stall the mkt but it didn’t! And the reasons for this mkt action make sense – insatiable China demand, a shaky start to the South America planting season, an improving economy (new highs in the NASDAQ) & an historically cheap price (still in the threes)! Plus extreme dryness in Russia is boosting Dec Wht – and spilling over to the Dec Corn! This morning, Chinese Jan Dalian Corn Futures traded at a record high of $9.71! Corn harvest is  proceeding rapidly – 41% in (avg-32) not that its been an impediment to the mkt so far! We suspect the flooding damage in China is much greater than expected – they are also aggressively increasing their livestock herds – both of these are feeding exports – & S/A corn is no lock! Simply – there is no margin for error!

DEC WHEAT

Dec Wht was able to withstand the sharp corrections experienced by its sister mkts Nov Beans & Dec Corn this week due to weather challenges globally! First the Black Sea Area continues to be an issue – with extreme dryness in Russia adversely impacting their recently planted winter wheat & too much rain in the Ukraine doing the same!  As well, dryness in the US Central Plains is hard on our WW! Offsetting those positives is a record global carry-out – hanging over the mkt! Though we expect wht to follow corn & beans higher should they continue to rally after harvest!

DEC CATTLE

Dec Cat is stuck between a rock & a hard place – languishing in the sideways range (107-114) it’s been in since Mid-July! The threat of increasing production into the 4th Qtr & the highest average weight in 5 years – is being offset by reasonably good demand. However going into the 4th Qtr, domestic demand may fall off – as Covid interruptions could well take a bite out of normally seasonal robust year-end “D”!

DEC HOGS

While Dec Hogs & Dec Cat are sister mkts,  their charts bear no resemblance to one another! It all boils down to price structure & S/D fundamentals! Dec Hogs are trading at a $10-12 discount to cash – for one thing & secondly are the welcome beneficiary of a massive Chinese appetite for our pork supplies! This has enabled the mkt to stage a $19 rally (48.50 – 69.50) since Aug – & most recently a $3.50 rally from Tues’s lows to new highs today after closing a down-side gap on Tues!

 

 



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
