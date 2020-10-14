USDA announces Corn Export Sales 420.0 K T. sold to China

Besides the corn sale to China nearby bull spreads were the primary features of the day. Ongoing dryness in Brazil and Argentine lend additional support. The nearby slots at the Gulf continue to surge higher reflecting demand and the lack of cash corn sales. Most interior Midwestern cash corn locations show steady to easier basis levels with one exception Savanna, IL jumps 20 cents. I have to think this is in response to the higher gulf values. The steady to easier basis levels elsewhere are reflective of the ongoing harvest.





Its not saying a lot but I have think Dec corn is ready to see whats above the $4.00 mark. Yes, $4.00 is sort of a magical mystery mark but something closer to $4.05 is a better looking near term resistance point based on daily charts. Weekly charts suggest something closer to $4.10. The W looking bottom on the weekly corn charts measures to $4.05. My bottomline to all of this is that corn prices still have room to move higher.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/15

Dec Corn $3.93 - $4.02

March Corn $3.99 - $4.08

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com