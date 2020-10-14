|
|
USDJPY Vulnerable, Extends Weakness
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
USDJPY Vulnerable, Extends Weakness
USDJPY looks to move further lower after selling off on Wednesday. On the downside, support comes in at 105.00 level. Below this level will turn attention to the 104.50 level. Further down, support is seen at the 104.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for more decline towards the 103.50. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further decline. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 105.50 level where a break will target the 106.00 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 106.50 level and then lower towards the 107.00 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further downside threats.
Recent articles from this author
- USDJPY Vulnerable, Extends Weakness - Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher - Sunday, October 11, 2020
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher - Sunday, October 11, 2020
- USDCHF Bearish, Weakens On Sell Off - Saturday, October 10, 2020
- NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness - Wednesday, October 07, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.