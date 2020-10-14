Now to the worst performing sector. Energy is tanking; that much is obvious. After attempting to rally from its March lows, it found critical resistance at its 200-EMA which converged with its 61.8% Fib retracement. Next stop looks to be the 22.00 range. With vehicle electrification on the rise, low travelling demand, and a realization that our post-COVID economy isnt quite yet post-COVID as many optimists would call it, it makes everyone wonder whether nows a good time to bottom-fish or to wait for another potential drop.

