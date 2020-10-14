ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin





The current rally in Bitcoin is retesting the 11,600 major Gann square and our long term swing point at 11,800. On a break from these levels our target is between 9450 to 9250, in this area is the 9450 major Gann square, the 200 day moving average at 9345 and 38.2% (9250) back to the 3/13/20 low. This is the area that must hold to keep the longer term trend positive. With a couple solid close's above 11,800 the target becomes 15,800 to 16,300 this is first a major Gann square and second 78.6% back to the all-time high.

In between these key levels we recommend you use our Gann Natural Law support and resistancechart below.

You can sign up for our FREE newsletter here, https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/

The charts below are natural support and resistance level based on W.D. Gann's Law of Vibration, this is a little about it...

Mr Gann viewed stocks as live electrons, atoms, and molecules which hold persistently to their own individuality in response to the fundamental Law of Vibration. Science teaches 'that an original impulse of any kind finally resolves itself into periodic or rhythmical motion, also just as the pendulum returns again in its swing, just as the moon returns in its orbit, just as the advancing year ever brings the rise or spring, so do the properties of the elements periodically recur as the weight of the atoms rises'. From Gann's extensive investigations, studies and applied tests, he finds that not only do the various stocks vibrate, but that the driving forces controlling the stocks are also in a state of vibration. These vibratory forces can only be known by the movements they generate on the stocks and their values in the market. Since allgreatswings or movements of the market are cyclic they act in accordance with periodic law. Every market has its own signature and the levels generated from them are marked by the yellow horizontal lines, they are worth watching. They work well with our DSP (daily swing point) and Fibonacci retracements.

To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them.The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw BITCOIN



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

ONE44 Analytics S&P update

Gann static sup/res

ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com