Financial (XLF) and Banking (KRE) Sectors Enter Full Blown Bear Market
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
With the SP500 making new highs the financial and banking sectors have entered a full-blown bear market. Companies like JP Morgan who do share buybacks and have a killer trading division (which masks othersuffering divisions) are expected to survive, but with credit card and mortgage defaults increasing daily this sector is expected to continue suffering for a while longer. Watch my video below to learn more.
