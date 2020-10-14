Faltering. The Energy Report 10/14/2020



What does OPEC Plus have to do? With compliance at 103% percent and the global crude glut evaporating, they still have to worry about a faltering economy. That is the assessment from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that is giving OPEC Plus its due for reducing the oversupply of crude but warning that the possibility that global economies may falter with a potential second wave of Covid-19 is weighing on a market that is worried about the same things. Reports overnight say that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia President Vladimir Putin urged OPEC+ oil producers to stick to agreed production cuts, increasing pressure on other members to deliver promised output curbs. During a phone call, the two leaders reviewed global oil-market conditions and are pressing them saying that they need to stay the course and build on their success in case demand falters. The IEA also points out that returning supply from Libya has more than offset lost supply from Hurricane Delta and the short lived Norway strike. And while they acknowledge that US oil production was down 1.7 million barrels a day from a year ago, it is again on the rise hitting an average production rate of 11.1 million barrels of oil per day. Crude oil is hanging around $40.00 a barrel and it is perplexed on whether it should look at the trend in global oil inventories that are definitely falling, or cower in fear about a potential demand drop to come. Well, this week’s oil inventory numbers are not going to help much. Inventories are famously all over the board as a hurricane comes in and while we will not see the full impact on supply and demand disruptions in tonight’s one day holiday delayed American Petroleum Institute (API) report. The numbers will be skewed enough and will cause more confusion than really shed any light. The OPEC Plus call by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia President Vladimir Putin is supportive assuming other players play along. Bloomberg News reports that, “ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, as one of America’s largest independent oil explorers looks to make a bold bet on shale during an historic industry downturn. The companies may announce a deal in the next few weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Shares of Concho declined 1.3% in New York trading Tuesday, giving the Midland, Texas-based company a market value of $8.7 billion.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn Natural gas gave back a big portion of its Monday gains as US supply comes back online and the forecast for a winter blast has eased off just a bit. You really need to invest in yourself. Tune to the Fox Business Network! They are invested in you! Have you signed up for my Daily Trade Levels and exclusive content? Do it! Call Phil Flynn at 888-264-5665 or email me at pflynn@pricegroup.com



About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com